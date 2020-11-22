Danish embassy Beijing welcomed children for a fun day of Hans C. Andersen activities



On 9 November 2020 25 migrant children visited the embassy in Beijing on the weekend, to learn about one of Denmark’s biggest storytellers, Hans C. Andersen.



Ambassador Thomas Østrup Møller and his wife welcomed the children and invited them in for both reading and paper clips – just like Hans C. Andersen would have done it. The day was full of fun and creative experiences, and it was hard to find a face where there wasn’t a smile to track.



Last week the Danish Ambassador Thomas Østrup Møller also had the honour of inviting to the world premiere at the exhibition ′′ Sunshine Freedom and A Little Flower ′′ at the Danish Cultural Centre in Beijing. The exhibition shows the concept and design of the new H.C.Andersen House, which will open its doors in Odense next summer.

The new museum will not only showcase Hans C. Andersen’s stories, it will also contain questions and answers about Andersen’s romantic childhood, about his unresolved love life and about constantly trying to find his place in life.

