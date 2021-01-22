ABB contributing to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development in Thailand.

On 14 January 2021, ABB, the Swiss-Swedish company released an update on Vaccine development collaboration with the Faculty of Engineering at Thailand’s Mahidol University and the Institute of Molecular Biosciences.

The AI-Immunizer system uses ABB’s IRB 1100 industrial robot and a dual arm YuMi® collaborative robot to assist with key tasks involved in vaccine testing and development.

Chamras Promptmas, an advisor to the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Mahidol University says “The robots used in the AI-Immunizer can support humans in certain tasks, which will reduce infection risks to medical professionals, as well as helping streamline their workflow. The AI-Immunizer system will also help accelerate the development of a COVID-19 candidate vaccine in Thailand, while paving the way for other vaccine research and development projects in the future,”

