Abortion opinion: Sweden and Indonesia are opposites

The support for abortion is highest in Europe, with Sweden in the front, and lowest in Asia, where Indonesia is taking the opposite stance, according to a report by Ispos called “Global views on abortion,” released in August 2023.

Based on their findings, they concluded that people on a global level are more likely to believe abortion should be legal (56%) than illegal (28%).

But when it comes to geopolitical measures, some countries are standing on each their end of the spectrum.

In Sweden, 61% say abortion should be legal in all cases, 26% in most cases. On the other hand, just around 6% and 2% believe it should be illegal in all or most cases.

However, when moving to the Southern part of Asia, the findings are quite different.

In Indonesia, only 1% believe abortion should be legal in all cases, with a 22% thinking it should be legal overall. Instead, 74% say abortion should be illegal, with a 37% in most cases and 37% in all.

Source: Ispos