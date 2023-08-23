General news / Indonesia / Sweden

Abortion opinion: Sweden and Indonesia are opposites

- by Sofie Rønnelund
Illustration: Karina Perez/NPR

The support for abortion is highest in Europe, with Sweden in the front, and lowest in Asia, where Indonesia is taking the opposite stance, according to a report by Ispos called “Global views on abortion,” released in August 2023.

Based on their findings, they concluded that people on a global level are more likely to believe abortion should be legal (56%) than illegal (28%).

But when it comes to geopolitical measures,  some countries are standing on each their end of the spectrum.

In Sweden, 61% say abortion should be legal in all cases, 26% in most cases. On the other hand, just around 6% and 2% believe it should be illegal in all or most cases.

However, when moving to the Southern part of Asia, the findings are quite different.

In Indonesia, only 1% believe abortion should be legal in all cases, with a 22% thinking it should be legal overall. Instead, 74% say abortion should be illegal, with a 37% in most cases and 37% in all.

Source: Ispos 

