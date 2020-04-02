Indonesia granted travelers, visa holders an emergency stay permit

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on 1 April 2020 that:

“All foreigners who have entered Indonesia before and after 5 February, holding a Visitor/Temporary/Permanent Stay Permit that has expired and/or can’t be extended will be granted an Emergency Stay Permit for Rp0 (zero rupiahs).

The Indonesia immigration department will allow an automatic emergency stay permit at no cost. This regulation is effective from 2 April 2020 until further notice.

As for any Swedish travelers wish to return home, there’s a flight from Denpasar-Stockholm on 3 April 2020. Please contact Apollo tour as soon as possible to secure you seat. For more information please click here