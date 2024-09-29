Agneta’s world: Welcome October!

I have to jump back quickly to September. On the 21st of September, a rainy Saturday, SWEA Bangkok was celebrating, that it is now 45 years since SWEA was founded by Agneta Nilsson, in Los Angeles. SWEA, Swedish Women Educational Association, with more than 71 chapters all over the world and every chapter had its own celebration during September month.

The theme was BLUE. In Bangkok, we were 10 Sweor gathering together for a long lunch at the restaurant TakeEatEasy, which has a Nordic touch and a lustrous garden with a huge terrace. Unfortunately, there was more rain than sunshine that day, so we were sitting inside at a table decorated in the Swedish colors.

To make it a bit more festive, we had added; please, wear a hat, fascinator or any other head decoration and all 10 participants had followed this request.

It is great to sit 10 women of all ages together for hours, enjoying a delicious lunch, talking, laughing and playing games.

SWEA Bangkok is very active and we are welcoming, with open arms, all women who speak and understand the Swedish language. If you are new in town, just reach out to us. You will find us on Facebook and Instagram.

EXPO Sustainability

On the 27th of September, the EXPO Sustainability opened at the beautiful Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Together with the President of SWEA Bangkok, Annika Larsson, I went to visit the Swedish booth, where Kuhn Pojanath Bhatanacharoen had her last working day for SWECHAM.

For 6 years Poj has managed SWECHAM and put her soul into it. Now she will take on a new challenge in Taipei, Taiwan. Poj has also been part of SWEA Bangkok, as the board member, responsible for SWEA Professional. On Monday the 30th of September, her successor Anna Olsson Moore, will take over the helm from Poj and at the same time manage SWEA Professional. Two very suitable women for this position.

We wish Poj a good, successful start in Taiwan, as well as Anna in Thailand.

Among the Nordic countries, only Sweden was represented at the EXPO Sustainability in the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

At the same time as the EXPO Sustainability, a Food Festival took place on the lower level. Here you could stroll around and buy food from several Iron Chefs, Master Chefs, Hell’s Kitchen Chefs etc. Food from all parts of the world was introduced. The Expo and Food Festival lasted for 10 days.

Jumping from sustainability and food over to Peterson Music shop and Gallery on Sukhumvit 26.

Peterson is Thailand’s biggest piano shop

If you are a music lover you will find your Eldorado at this shop. Its Gallery is designed to offer you a unique and unrivaled experience when choosing your piano or other instrument.

I have been living for 18 years now in Bangkok and have for many years rented a piano from Peterson, but I had no idea that their showroom also is home to the “Fazioli Concerts” and more. Here Thai and international artists are invited to perform and host live events when these are allowed.

Signor Paolo Fazioli and his son Luca fine-tunes the art of piano making. Fazioli pianos have been used for many world-class international competitions and concerts.

Peterson provides you with the most experienced piano technicians. Did you know that a piano should be tuned every 6 months?If you are the owner of a piano that needs to be restored, you can also have it done at Peterson.

If you have seen the movie Fifty Shades of Grey, Christian Grey’s grand piano is a Fazioli masterpiece.

The company Fazioli was founded in 1981. The famous craftsmen at Fazioli build up to 140 pianos a year. The modern concert pianos are powerful yet expressive sound and rebalanced and responsive to the pianist touch, along with the entire keyboard.

To compare Steinway and Fazioli ultimately comes down to personal taste. The most expensive Fazioli piano is in the range of 450.000 US dollars. If you happen to have a thick wallet, you can have your piano customized.

The company has a “green” soul (back to sustainability). The wood used for the building of the instruments come exclusively from certified suppliers who guarantee the respect of environmental ethics.

Peterson also offers piano courses with experienced teachers and piano lessons for kids. If you are a beginner or an advanced piano player, there is something for everyone.

Peterson Piano Academy is a piano academy like no other.

Tell me, is there anything you can’t find in amazing Bangkok?

On Saturday the 28th, I had the pleasure to attend my first concert at Peterson, “Pan & the Storm” with Kalaya Phongsathorn on the piano and Usa Napawan on flute. This concert was a charity concert to collect money to helping the flooding victims in the Chiang Rai area. All compositions had to do with mother nature. On October the 27th, there will be a student concert with theme Halloween. If you have children enjoying music, don’t miss it.

It took me too many years to discover the Peterson’s concerts, but better late than never!