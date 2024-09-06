Air pollution linked to infertility risk for Danish men, China in similar concerns

A new study from Roskilde University has uncovered a significant connection between air pollution and increased infertility risk among Danish men. According to the research, for every 5 micrograms per cubic meter increase in air pollution, the risk of male infertility rises by 44 percent. This finding highlights a troubling trend observed in both Denmark and China.

Similar studies from China have indicated that air pollution negatively impacts sperm quality, reinforcing the findings from Denmark. In China, pollutants are believed to have a direct toxic effect on sperm cells. This aligns with the Danish study’s suggestion that pollutants crossing into the bloodstream can harm sperm. The research also shows that even minor levels of air pollution can have a detrimental effect on fertility.

While the Danish study found no corresponding effect on female infertility, it did discover that noise pollution adversely affects fertility in women over 35, with a 13 percent increase in risk for every 10-decibel rise in noise levels.

Researchers are now focusing on how air pollution might affect couples undergoing fertility treatments, aiming to understand if pollution-exposed couples have lower success rates in becoming pregnant.

Source: DR