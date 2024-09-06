Louis Poulsen celebrates 150 years with special exhibition in Manila

Danish lighting brand Louis Poulsen, known for its iconic designs, is celebrating 150 years of innovation with a special exhibition in Manila. The Danish Embassy in Manila shared details of the event on its official Facebook page, inviting the public to explore the timeless creations. The exhibit, hosted at the Twenty-four Seven McKinley Building, runs until September 15, 2024.

The exhibition showcases Louis Poulsen’s most famous lamps, including designs by renowned Danish designers Poul Henningsen and Arne Jacobsen. A highlight of the event is the work of Filipino photographer Colin Dancel, whose photography is illuminated using only Louis Poulsen’s lighting, demonstrating the brand’s fusion of form and function.

Founded in Copenhagen, Louis Poulsen has grown from a family business into a global leader in lighting design. The company’s lamps, often seen as works of art, have been central to interior design for over a century, combining aesthetic beauty with practical lighting solutions. The event in Manila celebrates this legacy and the brand’s continued influence in shaping curated interiors worldwide.