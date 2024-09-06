Denmark / General news / Norway / Vietnam

Airports in Vietnam closes Saturday due to typhoon

Noi Bai Airport and three other airports in northern Vietnam will be closed on Saturday as Typhoon Yagi approaches. The typhoon is expected to hit the country late Friday.

Noi Bai, Vietnam’s second-largest airport located in Hanoi, will be closed from 10:00 to 19:00 local time, according to Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAV).

Airports in the northern coastal cities of Quang Ninh and Haiphong will be shut from early Saturday morning until 16:00, while the airport in Thanh Hoa will remain closed from the afternoon through the evening.

Both the Danish and Norwegian Embassies in Hanoi have issued warnings about Typhoon Yagi. They advise residents and travelers to stay updated with local news and to download the Rejseklar/Reiseklar app for the latest information and alerts.

