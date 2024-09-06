Airports in Vietnam closes Saturday due to typhoon

Noi Bai Airport and three other airports in northern Vietnam will be closed on Saturday as Typhoon Yagi approaches. The typhoon is expected to hit the country late Friday.

Noi Bai, Vietnam’s second-largest airport located in Hanoi, will be closed from 10:00 to 19:00 local time, according to Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAV).

Airports in the northern coastal cities of Quang Ninh and Haiphong will be shut from early Saturday morning until 16:00, while the airport in Thanh Hoa will remain closed from the afternoon through the evening.