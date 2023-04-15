AirAsia Malaysia expands China flights

AirAsia Malaysia’s China expansion continues. The airline is adding direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Shantou starting June 16 and from Kota Kinabalu to Beijing from July 1, 2023.

AirAsia will start with two weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and Shantou in June and increase to four weekly flights in July. The airline will fly from Kota Kinabalu to Beijing with seven weekly flights.

The new connections allow AirAsia to strengthen its position as the largest foreign low-cost carrier in China with a 45% market share.

The rapid short-haul expansion is part of the airline’s strategy to align its international network.

AirAsia currently flies to 35 routes in China with a total of 287 weekly flights from Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. With the new addition, the airline plans to increase the number of weekly flights to 317 by June/July.

