IKEA delivers products worth 9 million EUR to Ukraine

In cooperation with UNHCR, IKEA has during the last several months provided over 850,000 home furnishing products to support people affected by the war in Ukraine.

The donation includes more than 71,000 mattresses, 75,000 bed sheets, 86,000 blankets, 99,000 kitchen sets and 205,000 pillows. The donation is a joint effort between IKEA Group and Ingka Group. It has a total estimated retail value of approximately 9 million EUR.

“More than a year after the invasion of Ukraine, an estimated 13 million people remain uprooted from their homes. This includes over 8 million refugees across Europe and more than 5 million internally displaced people within the country”, says Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR Representative in Ukraine.

Approximately 200 trucks filled with products from IKEA have been handed over to UNHCR to use in their relief efforts. UNHCR is present in Ukraine, providing assistance to address immediate humanitarian needs.

“The war in Ukraine is a human tragedy. Many stakeholders and organizations need to work together to provide humanitarian aid to people forcibly displaced. The IKEA business has been supporting NGOs such as UNHCR, UNICEF, and Save the Children since the beginning of the invasion,” says Malin Pettersson Beckeman, Sustainability Engagement & Communications Manager, IKEA Group.

This donation to UNHCR was partly funded by a previously announced donation in March 2022. At that time, IKEA and Ingka Group granted 10 million EUR to provide support in products and other assistance to UNHCR, Save the Children and other organizations working to support people affected by the war.

Source: IKEA