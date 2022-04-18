Ambassador Annika Thunborg discussed peacebuilding in BARMM

To discuss the ongoing peace-building process in the Bangsamoro region, Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg recently met with BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim.

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila notes that Sweden is one of the largest donors, through the UN and the EU, of supporting the peace-building process in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). In 2021, the Swedish government provided funding worth SEK 1,237,000 (USD 131,600) to integrate the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda into the peacebuilding efforts in BARMM.

Mr. Edwine Carrie, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, and Mr. Krister Fahlstedt, UNDP Gender and Peacebuilding Advisor, also joined this meeting.

In addition, Ambassador Annika Thunborg has also during her official mission in Cotabato City held meetings with several ministers and members of the Bangsamoro Parliament to discuss the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda and the developments in the peace-building process in the Bangsamoro Region.

The Embassy shared that the ongoing decommissioning process for former combatants, the current role of women in peacebuilding, the Bangsamoro Parliament’s priorities in the development of the region, and the different issues concerning non-Moro Indigenous Peoples were discussed.