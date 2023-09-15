Sweden holds ”Fashion Forever” exhibition to enhance circular fashion in Philippines

The Swedish Embassy in Manila recently held the “Fashion Forever” exhibition at SM Aura mall in Manila, the Philippines to enhance the circular fashion movement in the Asian country.

According to the Phil Star, the exhibition highlighted that the circular economy in fashion can start at home by introducing sustainable approaches Sweden has practiced in developing its textile and fashion industry.

As the world leader in green fashion production and consumption, Sweden undoubtedly has abundant experiences and knowledge to share.

“Through the integrated work of fashion retailers, design schools, and science parks in Sweden, supported by the Swedish government, the fashion industry can continue to be creative, exciting, and lucrative, all while being kinder to the planet and better for the consumer,” said Ambassador Annika Thunborg of the Swedish embassy in the Philippines during the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

This event also was supported by the Swedish Institute, the brand H&M, and the mall itself.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/lifestyle/fashion-and-beauty/2023/09/14/2296253/philippines-sweden-strengthen-circular-fashion-commitment-fashion-forever-exhibit