Danish delegation participated in public hearing for Embassies in Indonesia

Last week, Denmark’s Ambassador to Indonesia Lars Bo Larsen, together with Minister Counselor for Food and Agriculture, Hanne Larsen, were invited to participate in a public hearing for Embassies hosted by Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency.

The Agency is formed under the auspices of the Ministry of Religion to conduct and authorize halal certification registration and process under the Law number 33 of 2014 about Halal Product Assurance.

The Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia states that the public hearing for Embassies covered a fruitful discussion regarding the Halal implementation in Indonesia.

“Denmark supports an inclusive dialogue on the implementation of the regulation on Halal Certification of foreign products,” the Embassy notes.