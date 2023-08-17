Sweden expresses support for The Philippines amid South China Sea dispute

Sweden stands with the Philippines amid the latter’s territorial row with China in the South China Sea. The Department of National Defense (DND) disclosed on Wednesday, August 16.

Sweden’s expression of support came during a courtesy call between the Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines Annika Thunborg and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on August 14.

During the call, Teodoro and Thunborg discussed the “fruitful cooperation” between Manila and Stockholm, and reaffirmed both countries’ common commitment to a long-term partnership.

“Exchanging regional security situation updates, Ambassador Thunborg noted the developments in the South China Sea and conveyed Sweden’s support for the Philippines’ position,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said.

Several nations have earlier expressed support for the Philippines amid China’s continued aggression in the South China Sea, including Denmark.

