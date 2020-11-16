Danish Embassy Manila invites to the 4th Series on Green Mobility webinar

On 11 November 2020 the Royal Danish embassy in Manila announced the date to their next series of webinar discussion on biking. Here comes another Info Series on cycling that said:

On 19 November 2020, we have @Niels Hoe to share valuable knowledge on active and green mobility to the Provincial Government of Eastern Samar

And on 20 November 2020, Copenhagenize will tell us what it takes to be bicycle-friendly city, while Mobility Awards share the mission and vision behind this advocacy

Don’t miss these discussions! Register now here.