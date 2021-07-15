Ambassador Grete Lochen on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Norway and Vietnam 

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Norway and Vietnam and recently Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Lochen had a short talk with VTC News about the occasion.

The Ambassador said that 2021 is a special year for Vietnam and Norway, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In 1971, along with other Nordic countries, Norway was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

Together, the two countries have traveled a journey of five decades together with many activities of support and cooperation. From the traditional cooperation in development assistance, the relationship between the two countries is increasingly expanding in many fields.

“The ocean connects our two countries,” the Ambassador said and explained that one of the bright spots in the cooperation between Norway and Vietnam is the fishing sector. Norway has supported Vietnam to develop the first Fisheries Law. Cooperation in this field is increasingly close and has expanded to the field of industrial marine aquaculture.

Last May, Norway’s Ministry of Fisheries and Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed a Letter of Intent to cooperate in marine aquaculture. Environment, climate change is also an area to emphasize, the Ambassador said and added, “In addition, renewable energy is also a potential area of ​​cooperation, attracting more and more interest from Norwegian companies operating in the field of solar and wind energy.”

According to the Ambassador, it is also worth mentioning the cooperation between the two countries in the field of education and training, especially the long-standing reliable partnership between Norwegian universities and Nha Trang University in Vietnam on aquaculture. Maritime is also another form of cooperation. Both countries have a long coastline and Norway is a long and experienced seafaring country, Norwegian shipbuilders have also been present and working in Vietnam for many years.

“The Norwegian government recently decided to set up a climate investment fund. This is a global fund but will focus on supporting investments in the renewable energy sectors in developing economies in efforts to convert green energy from coal to renewable energy. It is a pleasure that Vietnam will be one of the countries that will benefit from this Fund. I am very pleased with this news from the Norwegian Government and hope that through this the two countries can continue to work together to realize the goal of the Paris Agreement on climate change, which is to reduce emissions,” the Ambassador said.

