Ambassador Løchen on the importance of Vietnam-Norway relations on developing wind energy

Norwegian Energy Partners, in collaboration with Innovation Norway, held a webinar on the development of an offshore wind industry in Vietnam on 25 August 2020. The event was attended by representatives from the World Bank, VietsovPetro of Vietnam and around 70 Norwegian companies operating in the industry and its supply chains, who want to learn more about the emerging Vietnamese offshore wind market.

Addressing the webinar, Ambassador Grete Løchen said:

“Norway has one of the world’s most developed petroleum industries with state-of-the-art technology, contributing about 50% of our total export revenue. Norway and Norwegian companies want to leverage on our world class competence and experience within offshore activities in the oil and gas sector and transform it and develop offshore wind power projects. We want to be ambitious when it comes to a greener and cleaner energy transition”.

Commercial Counsellor, Arne-Kjetil, Director of Innovation Norway in Vietnam also added “Norwegian companies in the field of offshore wind will find opportunities within the Vietnam wind energy market. Business opportunities in the offshore wind supply chain should be within reach with cooperation between Norwegian and Vietnamese partners”.

