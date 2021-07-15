Join NordCham Philippines for virtual speed networking event 

Join NordCham Philippines for a virtual speed networking event on 29 July 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM and meet amazing people!

More about the event:

Even when you cannot meet in person, that does not mean business or the need to build relationships stops. NordCham is here to help you still make those professional business connections in an easy and fun way.

No need to drive out, no traffic to deal with, no need to leave your home or office while networking. You’ll have an opportunity to promote your business with ease, quickly, and effectively from anywhere! Just tune in from your phone, tablet, or computer for the chance to meet people you’ve never met before and might have never met ever. Besides making new connections, you might also make a sale, gain a new friend, or win one of our raffle prizes.

We want all participants to have fun and make new connections. We remind everyone that it is important to be professional and respect each other in terms of behavior, and allow others to introduce themselves and share their perspectives.

Find more information and sign up here