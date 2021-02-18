American, Danish, and Chinese researchers link prostate drug to prevention of Parkinson’s disease

The development of Parkinson’s disease can be prevented or delayed with a drug usually applied for prostate cancer according to findings by a team of researchers from Denmark, China and the USA

Based on data from almost 300,000 older men from the national health registries in Denmark and the Truven Health Analytics MarketScan database in the United States, it seems that Terazosin, and similar medications, enhances cellular energy levels and can prevent or slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease in animal models.

The study between Terazosin and Tamsulosin which are both drugs commonly used to treat enlarged prostate showed that Tamsulosin, unlike Terazosin, does not affect cellular energy production, which the team’s lab studies suggest is important in Terazosin’s protective effect. The team identified 150,000 men newly started on Terazosin or similar medications using the U.S. and Danish databases and matched them, based on age and clinical history to 150,000 men newly started on Tamsulosin.

Jacob Simmering, Ph.D., UI assistant professor of internal medicine and corresponding author of the study, said:

“Men taking Terazosin were 12 to 37% less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease during follow-up than men taking Tamsulosin.”

Additionally, the study found that a longer duration of use of the energy-enhancing prostate drugs was associated with increased protective effects.

