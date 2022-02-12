Ambassador Pyykkö visited the Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office

Earlier this week, Finland’s Ambassador to the Philippine Juha Markus Pyykkö was a guest of the Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office, the Embassy of Finland in Manila informs.

During his visit, the Ambassador participated in an early morning tour on the Pasig River, and afterward, he gave a speech.

The Pasig River runs through the heart of Manila and flows from Laguna de Bay to Manila Bay making it the lifeline of Metro Manila. It was once considered one of the world’s most polluted rivers but the state has improved a lot.

The Embassy writes that Finnish cleantech expertise is and will be in needed use in the rehabilitation of this great waterway.