EU humanitarian agency ECHO donates another P580 million in response to Typhoon Odette

The European Union (EU) humanitarian agency ECHO has announced the provision of an additional P580 million to respond to the huge humanitarian needs arising from Typhoon Odette, the Embassy of Sweden in Manila shares.

Moreover, the Embassy writes that since the typhoon struck, EU Member-States collectively allocated more than P342 million in humanitarian assistance to the Philippines. Several member states, including Sweden, also vastly contribute to the emergency funds of multilateral humanitarian institutions, which help Filipinos through the United Nations or the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Typhoon Odette hit ten regions in the Philippines, causing more than 400 deaths, affecting more than 7.8 million people, and causing devastation in vast parts of the Visayas and northern Mindanao.

In a column titled ‘Standing by you – Notes from the EU delegation, Ambassador of the EU to the Philippines Luc Véron has written more about Team Europe’s humanitarian response and emergency assistance to the Philippines.

