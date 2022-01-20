Finnish Ambassador Pyykkö to act as the EU Gender Champion in the Philippines in 2022

Finland’s Ambassador to the Philippines Juha Markus Pyykkö will act as the EU Gender Champion in the Philippines in 2022, the Embassy of Finland in Manila shares.

In this role, Ambassador Pyykkö will be promoting women’s and girls’ rights and empowerment together with EU colleagues and local actors.

As part of the Girl Power campaign which is supported by the Netherlands, the Likhaan organization has organized an online Youth Summit on Reduction and Unintended Pregnancy on 21 January where Ambassador Pyykkö will join to speak about his role as the EU Gender Champion in the Philippines this year.

