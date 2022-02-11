Sign up for the Nordic-China M&A webinar: Getting the deal done

The Finnish Business Council Shanghai together with Finland-China Business Association and Nordic Match and Ashurst invites you to join their upcoming webinar titled ‘NORDIC-CHINA M&A: “GETTING THE DEAL DONE” on 16 February.

More about the event, the organizers write:

During this M&A webinar on “Getting the deal done” Nordic Match and Ashurst Shanghai will go through several questions that often come up in their M&A transactions in China, from the market entrance to deal terms and execution. The session will start with an overview of a few recent Sino-Nordic transactions and their drivers, followed by:

M&A market entrance to China

Acquiring assets vs acquiring a legal entity

Key transaction structures and terms

PROGRAM

3.00 pm Welcome by Timo Helosuo, Chair of Finland-China Business Association

3.05 pm Overview of Sino-Nordic M&A transactions by Klaus Björkgren, Vice President at Nordic Match

3.10 pm M&A transactions and considerations in China by Sean Ni, Senior Associate at Nordic Match, and Daniel Öhvall, Counsel at Ashurst

3.50 pm Q&A

4.00 pm Webinar ends

TIME

Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 3.00 – 4.00 pm Beijing time (9.00 – 10.00 am Helsinki time)

The webinar is free of charge but requires prior registration. The link to join the webinar will be sent to those registered closer to the date.

Find more information and sign up here