Ambassador Roset held a meeting with Norwegian businesses in KL

Photo: Norwegian Embassy Kuala Lumpur.

The Norwegian Ambassador to Malaysia, H.E. Gunn Jorid Roset, welcomed a group of Norwegian companies for a meeting to discuss how they see the situation, challenges and opportunities to look forward during Covid-19 pandemic.

The Norwegian footprint in Malaysia is significant. Norwegian companies employ a large number of people and contribute to innovation and growth in Malaysia.
Norwegian companies appreciate the close dialogue with Malaysian counterparts about the framework conditions for the business community in Malaysia.

Photo: Norwegian Embassy Kuala Lumpur.

 

