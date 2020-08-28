Ambassador Roset visited Kota Bharu and Kelantan, Malaysia

The Norwegian ambassador H.E. Gunn Jorid Roset visited Kota Bharu – Kelantan on 24-25 August 2020.

The occasion aimed to experiencing local livelihood and meet with key members of the state. Ambassador Roset met with the Chief Minister YBA Dato Ahmad to discuss the political situation in the state.

The ambassador was also honored to experience the warm hospitality of YMM Raja Perempuan Tengku Anis and YTM Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra, Tengku Mahkota Kelantan with his wife YBhg Che Puan Sofie Loise Johansson.

Kelantan is known for it’s craft traditions and during her stay, ambassador Roset got the opportunity to experience the rich heritage of Kelantan. And taste the delicious Kelantanese food.

Thank you for the hospitality. A special thanks to YBhg Che Puan Sofie for showing the ambasssdor the best of Kota Bharu