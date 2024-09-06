New Head of Administration and Consular Affairs at Norwegian Embassy in Malaysia

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Malaysia has appointed Mats Remmen Frenningsmoen as its new Head of Administration and Consular Affairs. With extensive experience from his previous roles at the Norwegian mission in Tbilisi and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Oslo, Frenningsmoen is well-equipped for his new position. Originally from Lier, he holds an Executive Master of Management degree and is eager to explore Malaysia’s culture and beauty.

Additionally, Nina E. Hoelfeldt Lund joins the embassy as a trainee. A law student from the University of Bergen, Lund has completed her fourth year and has worked at the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries. She is passionate about volunteering, travel, and cooking, and looks forward to immersing herself in the local culture during her time in Malaysia.