Photo: Facebookpage of the Malaysian Embassy HelsinkiThe Malaysian Embassy in Helsinki, currently chairing the ASEAN Helsinki Committee for 2024, has taken steps to strengthen ties between Southeast Asia and Scandinavia. In collaboration with the Malaysia Investment Development Authority, the embassy led a delegation from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam on a two-day visit to Kokkola City, Finland.

ASEAN and Finland forge new ties through Malaysian Embassy initiative

The visit aimed to build a bridge between ASEAN countries and Finland, promoting collaboration in industry, technology, and education. Kokkola, known for its chemical and metal industries as well as its commitment to sustainability, was chosen as an ideal partner for this initiative.

The delegation explored opportunities in areas where Finland excels, including clean energy, healthcare innovation, and education partnerships. Highlights of the visit included trips to Centria University of Applied Sciences and Kokkola Industrial Park, underlining the potential for future collaborations.

This effort marks an important step as Malaysia prepares to chair ASEAN in 2025, emphasizing the theme “Forging Ahead Together.” Through these collaborations, both regions aim to enhance economic and cultural ties.

ASEAN and Finland forge new ties through Malaysian Embassy initiative

Source: Bernama