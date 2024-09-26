Danish Ambassador supports Philippines amid global tensions

Danish Ambassador supports Philippines

Danish Ambassador to the Philippines, Franz-Michael Mellbin, warned of rising global instability, highlighting concerns over nations seeking to reshape the international order for their national interests. Speaking at the National Day of Denmark celebration, he reaffirmed Denmark’s unwavering support for the Philippines and condemned the recent tensions in the West Philippine Sea, stating that several Filipino officers and their ships have been harmed through reckless actions. He urged all nations to uphold the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to ensure regional stability.

Mellbin emphasized the strengthening ties between Denmark and the Philippines, particularly in energy, technology, and trade. He noted successful collaborations, including Danish investments in renewable energy projects and technology partnerships aimed at improving agricultural productivity. The ambassador also praised Filipino workers for their crucial roles in supporting Danish companies, especially in sectors such as IT and business services.

He also highlighted the ongoing EU-Philippines Free Trade Agreement negotiations, which aim to enhance bilateral trade. This agreement is vital, as it could significantly boost economic ties and foster mutual growth. Mellbin expressed hope for the Philippines’ future, emphasizing the potential for progress while acknowledging the persistent challenges of poverty and inequality.

By promoting deeper cooperation in sustainability and green fuel production, Denmark aims to assist the Philippines in becoming a leader in renewable energy within Southeast Asia.

Source: POLITIKO