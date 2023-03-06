At least 4 dead and nearly 41,000 evacuated in Malaysian flood

At least four people have died and nearly 41,000 has been evacuated after seasonal floods caused by unusual heavy rain has has swept through several States in Malaysia.

The country’s southern Johor state has taken the biggest hit. Footage taken in towns across the southern state shows groups of people stranded on rooftops as their houses disappeared underwater.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department reported that the nation is currently experiencing its annual monsoon season which started in November. People have been evacuating their homes since at least December.

The department have warned that the wet weather could continue until April and might cause further floods. Malaysia, like many of its Southeast Asian neighbors, is vulnerable to seasonal floods.

Malaysia’s worst floods in decades occurred in 2021, where 54 peaople died and the army was mobilized. The widespread floods that year hit eight states and strained emergency services across the country, sparking criticism of the government’s response to the disaster.

Source: theindianawaaz.com