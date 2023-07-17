General news / Thailand / Vietnam

Many areas of Thailand warned of heavy rain

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned many areas of the country of heavy rain from the “Talim” monsoon throughout 16-20 July 2023, plus, flash floods would also be possible.

The possibly affected regions include the eastern upper region, eastern region, and western coast of the southern region.

Another southwestern monsoon is expected to bring high waves in the upper part of the Andaman Sea and the upper and lower Gulf of Thailand. Boat operators are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms, reported The Pattaya News.

The Talim monsoon is the same storm Vietnam recently published warning to its citizens. Currently, it is intensifying in the southern part of the South China Sea and is moving slightly northwestward.

Scandinavians who live in Thailand’s mentioned regions and Vietnam are advised to keep an eye on the latest forecast and prepare yourselves for the storm.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/07/17/heavy-rain-forecast-in-most-regions-of-thailand/

