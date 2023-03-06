High level of PM2.5 in Chiang Mai may slow tourism

The constant high level of PM2.5 in the Northern province of Thailand, Chiang Mai, has raised concerns among tourism operators that it may affect tourism.

The president of Chiang Mai’s Tourism Industrial Council said the number of tourists arriving and departing Chiang Mai’s airport is between 10,000 and 20,000 a day, which is lower than the figures recorded during the past high tourism season when the air was not as polluted.

Plus, many outdoor tourism activities in the province are affected by a drop in demand.

Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong district was found to have the worst PM2.5 on Sunday, 5 March 2023, resulting from biomass burning, reported the Bangkok Post.

According to the Pollution Control Department (PCD), almost all areas in the 17 northern provinces recorded a higher level of the PM2.5 dust particles, ranging from 93 to 203 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3).

The safe level, according to the government, should be no more than 50 µg/m3.

A source estimated that the polluted haze situation is likely to last until April, therefore Scandinavians living in Chiang Mai or planning a trip to visit the province are advised to save themselves by wearing a mask and avoiding staying in the open air for too long.

