As a supporting partner of the Business Environment Council 商界環保協會, the Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao invites you to join the BEC EnviroSeries Online Conference 2021: Redefining Business Leadership for Green Growth on 4 June 2021, 09:15 to 16:45.

The conference aims to identify megatrends and help set new priorities for businesses in the face of emerging risks and challenges under the ‘new normal.’ It will examine how business leaders can successfully navigate these risks and challenges through mindset shift, system transformation, and the creation of shared value.

The conference consists of 5 sessions: business sustainability, circular economy, nature, innovation and technology, and climate readiness and transparency.

For more information on the program, speakers, and registration details, please continue here.