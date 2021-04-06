Carlsberg to reduce production capacity in Myanmar as beer consumption declines



Several foreign firms face the fallout of the escalating tumult in Myanmar including the Danish brewer Carlsberg.

According to AFP, Carlsberg has stated that the company has no contracts with the new authorities in Myanmar but due to a decline in beer consumption in the country, the brewer plans to reduce production capacity.

Carlsberg employs 500 people locally in Myanmar.

The military coup and the junta’s subsequent actions have triggered international condemnation and EU and US sanctions and more than 520 people have reportedly died in daily demonstrations since 1 February.