Ambassador Gröndahl visited Chonburi, Thailand

The Embassy of Sweden on 30 March 2021 published an update on Ambassador Jon Åström Gröndahl’s diplomatic trip to Chonburi province.

The statement read:

“Our Ambassador on the road again! This time he went to Chonburi for a busy two day program.

Visit to Swedish Space Thailand (SSC) and GISTDA สำนักงานพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีอวกาศและภูมิสารสนเทศ (องค์การมหาชน)

to find out more about their collaborations within the space sector and inspect the Swedish built antenna.

As well as a Courtesy call on Governor of Chonburi Mr. Pakarathorn Thianchai to discuss how to include sustainability in the tourism sector, together with our Honorary Consul Mr. Chatchawal Supachayanont

On the itinery:

+ Fika with the Swedish community in Pattaya to hear about their situation and answer their questions. We also learned that our consulate has a high level of service to the Swedish community

+ Visit to Electrolux factory to see their production line of refrigerators, washing machines and cookers with CSR and sustainability in focus

+ Visit to Panyapiwat Institute of Management to learn more about their faculties and collaborations with Swedish universities

It is always interesting to leave Bangkok and get to know more of Thailand says the Ambassador. He is also looking forward to more trips in the next coming months.

Watch the vdo of the trip here.