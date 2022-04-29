Check out the results of the recent Team Finland China Flash survey

The Team Finland China Flash survey targeting Finnish companies in China was conducted earlier this month by Business Finland and Finnish Business Councils in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.

In total 108 Finnish companies in China participated in the survey where they were asked about the business impacts in China related to the Covid situation and the Russian War against Ukraine.

Regarding revenue expectations for the full year of 2022, 50 percent of respondents said that they see expectations of revenue dropping in China with investment to include both increase in operational costs as well as investments in assets. Companies outside of the Shanghai area also reported a more negative outlook on investments vs revenue.

Read all the results of the survey here