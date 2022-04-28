A day at Jin Wellbeing County

To talk about getting older and retirement is something most of us like to postpone, but before you know it, you are there.

On a sunny Friday morning, the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (Swecham) invited to a visit at the Jin Wellbeing County in the Rangsit area. It took us not longer than 30 minutes by bus from Phrom Phong.

The CEO of Thonburi Wellbeing is the Thai/American man Mr. Tim Lertsmitivanta, but we were welcomed by the Swedish manager, Björn Richardsson and his staff.

This unique project was developed by Thonburi Wellbeing Company Limited and opened 3 years ago. It consists of 5 low-rise condominium buildings, not higher than 7 floors, with a total of 494 units, 2 wellness buildings and the Thonburi Burana Hospital with 55 beds.

Here you buy your own apartment or, you can also rent. There are different kind of apartments, one bedroom, 2 bedrooms and if you wish a bigger place, you can buy 2 apartments and connect them. All rooms are with universal design, an have nurse call buttons to the hospital, which has an emergency team on stand-by 24 hours. Residents can also buy packages with nurse care options in their own apartments.

In the near future there are plans for additional larger units, and maybe even free-standing villas. In addition, construction of a brand-new general hospital that will service the north of Bangkok.

Every building here is surrounded by green areas, all accessible by wheelchair. It’s like a big oases in town. There is a large, shared garden with lot’s of trees and flowers as well as Jin Farm, where they grow organic vegetables and herbs.If you wish to find out if you have “green fingers”, the staff at Jin Wellbeing happily give you your own little plot to plant.

One wellness building house consists of a Wellness clinic & Spa, as well as a fully fitted gym with aerobic and yoga rooms, and is staffed by professional sports scientists who are in charge of both rehabilitation programs and private classes. There is also a salt-water pool with wheel chair access where they have aqua aerobics and hydro-therapy, as well as hot and cold plunge pools. The changing rooms have both sauna and steam rooms.

The second Wellness building houses a nice restaurant on the ground floor with a delicious buffet to choose from, as well as a-la-carte dishes. The second floor has a meeting room and a large cooking school with a kitchen every Michelin Chef can dream of, where you can join in cooking classes. There is even a ball room located on the 4th floor, which has a huge film screen and sound system for movies and karaoke.

Thonburi Burana Hospital is an elderly care hospital that offers rehabilitation and elderly care. They have several packages available for elderly care, and you can also get nursing in your own condo unit.

If you are in need of surgery, it will be done in one of the Thonburi group hospitals, and your recovery will be at Jin Wellbeing. Until now, people have also come to recover and rest after been sick with covid. There are even special rooms done for patients with Alzheimer, a disease where it’s of great importance that the patients feel like home and are familiar with every corner. You can also come here for rehab after injuries or surgeries, as the hospital staff are able to help you in all possible ways. The medical care is under the sharp eyes of Dr. Thewika.

This is a place built to make your life easy and pleasant. Focus is on enjoying life whilst living a healthy and happy life. There are all kind of daily activities, if you are a yoga fan, fine enter the yoga room and have a nice time, if you like to exercise, let’s get help from a PT (Personal Trainer) to find out what will be the best for you and your body. There are also music and art therapy classes, and many more activities. If you are a golf enthusiast, there is an indoor Golf simulator as well as an outdoor chip and putting area.

When you expect visits by your children and grandchildren, there is even a large colourful playroom for the young ones.

The list of everything you will find at this place, can be made very long.

Let me say, here you come to “LIVE AND LET DIE”.

You can move in when you are in your 50s or later when you feel you need comfort and support and want to meet other like-minded people. The well-educated staff will give you all the attention and comfort you need, whatever it might be. You can live here when you are feeling healthy and movable, but you can also count on being in good hands until you take your last breath. The hospital staff can look after you 24 hours a day and you can even have a wrist-band where they can see on a screen if you happen to fall somewhere and are in need of immediate help.

If you would like to find out more about Jin Wellbeing, do not hesitate to contact them at (062-802999) or contact GM. Mr. Björn Richardsson (086-0708004). If you consider to invest in a condominium, give the sales manager Khun Nutthamon (Phueng) Samathi a call (089-134-7247). I highly recommend you to go for a day visit to see with your own eyes how thoughtful this place has been constructed. Currently there are mostly Thai and Americans living at Jin Wellbeing, but people from any country are most welcome. Many of the staff speak good English, and the idea is to create an active lifestyle community to make it a place for everyone, no one should feel lonely or odd.

“We will look after each other as a big, happy family” Mr. Richardsson’s words.

www.jinwellbeing.com

A thank you to the Swecham for a very well and nicely organised daytrip and to Björn Richardsson for the delicious lunch and tour.