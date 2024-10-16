China and Nordic Countries expand trade cooperation

China and the Nordic countries have significantly strengthened their trade and economic cooperation in recent years. In the first eight months of 2024, trade between China and five Nordic nations—Finland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and Denmark—reached $35.44 billion, marking a 5.7 percent increase from last year.

Focus on high-value products

High-value products, such as computers, pharmaceuticals, and ships, dominate this bilateral trade. Wang Yupeng from the Ministry of Commerce indicated that annual trade could exceed $50 billion this year.

Investment growth

Nordic countries are vital for foreign investment and significant destinations for Chinese investment. Since the beginning of the year, China’s direct investment in these nations totaled around $1 billion, making up over one-fifth of its total investment in Europe.

Future cooperation

Wang emphasized the need for ongoing collaboration, particularly in maintaining stable industrial and supply chains. The 2024 China-Nordic Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum in Wuhan later this week will further explore opportunities for partnership.

As economic cooperation continues to expand, the relationship between China and the Nordic countries is poised to deepen across various sectors.