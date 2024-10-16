Norwegian People’s Aid and the Philippine Navy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on specialized training in disarmament and non-proliferation at the Arms Management and Destruction Conference in Makati.

The partnership aims to reduce risks of unplanned explosions, curb the illicit spread of small arms, and support peace initiatives in the region.

Co-hosted by the Philippine Navy, Norwegian People’s Aid, and the Norwegian Embassy, the event underscores efforts to promote effective arms and explosives management, contributing to global peace and stability.