The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SweCham) is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a special Gala Dinner on November 9, 2024, at the Landmark Bangkok.

Since its founding in 1989, inaugurated by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, SweCham has played a key role in promoting Swedish business interests and strengthening ties between Sweden and Thailand.

The anniversary event will feature a gourmet dinner, live music, including hits from ABBA, and a fun quiz with exciting prizes. SweCham invites its members and partners to celebrate this milestone and reflect on its successful journey. Registration is now open for the event.

