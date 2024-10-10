Community news / Sweden / Thailand

SweCham to Celebrate 35th Anniversary with Gala Dinner in Bangkok

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SweCham) is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a special Gala Dinner on November 9, 2024, at the Landmark Bangkok.

Since its founding in 1989, inaugurated by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, SweCham has played a key role in promoting Swedish business interests and strengthening ties between Sweden and Thailand.

The anniversary event will feature a gourmet dinner, live music, including hits from ABBA, and a fun quiz with exciting prizes. SweCham invites its members and partners to celebrate this milestone and reflect on its successful journey. Registration is now open for the event.

You can read more about the event and register for the dinner right here.

