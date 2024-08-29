Raid on baby smuggling ring in Vietnam

Vietnamese police have arrested 16 individuals linked to a ring suspected of smuggling infants, state media reports. The arrested suspects are accused of trafficking babies aged from three days to three months, according to Ho Chi Minh City’s official police journal.

The ring is said to have targeted women on social media, exploiting those struggling to support and care for their children. Reports indicate that the babies were bought for between 4,000 and 9,500 SEK. The organization then allegedly forged adoption papers and sold the infants for approximately 14,000 to 30,000 SEK.

Police have investigated 84 suspected cases of infant smuggling so far this year across 32 cities and provinces in the country.

Source: Aftonbladet