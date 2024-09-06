Finnish documentary to open European–Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival

The Finnish Embassy in Hanoi has announced on their Facebook page that the 14th European–Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will open with the Finnish documentary Karaoke Paradise by director Einari Pakkanen. The screenings, with free entry, will take place on September 6, 2024, in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

In Hanoi, the documentary will be shown at 18:00 at the Central Studio for Documentary and Scientific Films, located at 465 Hoàng Hoa Thám, Ba Đình. In Ho Chi Minh City, the screening will begin at 20:00 at DCINE Bến Thành, 6 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, District 1.

Karaoke Paradise delves into Finland’s unique karaoke culture, offering a colorful and entertaining start to the festival.