Chinese and Norwegian ocean-research universities sign alliance

In mid-October, the inaugural meeting of The China-Norway Marine University Consortium Alliance was held virtually and in Qingdao in China’s eastern Shandong Province.

The new Alliance between Chinese and Norwegian leading ocean- and fishing-focused universities in China and Norway aims to share research on mariculture. Mariculture or marine farming is a specialized branch of aquaculture involving the cultivation of marine organisms for food and other animal products, in enclosed sections of the open ocean, fish farms built on littoral waters, or in artificial tanks, ponds, or raceways which are filled with seawater.

Joining the Alliance is several Chinese universities including China Ocean University, Dalian Ocean University, Zhongshan University, and Shanghai Ocean University while Norwegian universities include the University of Bergen, Nord University, the University of Oslo, and the University of Troms.

According to Seafood Source, the inaugural meeting had Norwegian diplomats in attendance and during the meeting, Communist Party Secretary of the China Ocean University Tian Hui said that the alliance will seek opportunities through the United Nations’ goal to promote ocean sustainability during the 10-year period from 2021 to 2030.