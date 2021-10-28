Finnish Education Solutions team up with The Learning Kingdom in Malaysia

Last week, Finnish Education Solutions Sdn Bhd and the Learning Kingdom signed a cooperation MoU about the Learning Kingdom becoming the first ”Finnish Experience” flagship partner in the kindergarten category in Malaysia.

With this strategic agreement parties also commit to providing the best Finnish Education methods to communities through CSR and teacher’s skill development programs.

Ambassador Sami Leino had the privilege of attending the MoU signing ceremony which was held on 20 October in Kuala Lumpur while five Finnish Edtech executives; Anu Guttorm, Makke Leppänen Kaisu Pallaskallio, Sari Hurme-Mehtälä, Milla Mikkola followed remotely from Finland.

Deputy Minister of Education of Malaysia YB Senator Dato Dr. Mah Hang Soo also sent his regards to the event via videolink, the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur states.