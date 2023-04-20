Chinese car brand to launch in Norway

The Chinese car brand HiPhi announced their plans to launch in Europe, at the reveal of the company’s third model, at the Shanghai Motor Show.

The new HiPhi Y are to join the dual flagship models, X and Z on European roads in 2023.

The company plans to open HiPhi Hubs in Germany and Norway, where nearly 80% of cars sold in 2022 were BEVs.

The physical hubs will work alongside a new global HiPhi website (https://www.hiphi.com) and the upcoming HiPhi app.

The HiPhi X Super SUV has already received European Union Individual Vehicle Approval. The HiPhi Z Digital GT set to follow shortly.

“HiPhi has been committed to building a global high-end brand from China since its inception. While we delve deeply into the Chinese market, we also look globally,” says HiPhi founder, chairman and CEO, David Ding.

