Grundfos expands with new CBS headquarters in Singapore

Grundfos launched the company’s new global headquarters of its Commercial Building Services (CBS) division in Singapore yesterday, April 19.

Grundfos is a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies based in Denmark. The move to open a Singapore office is due to an increase of demand for resource-efficient solutions in Singapore, where almost 56% of ASEAN’s population will be urban by 2030.

Grundfos’ CBS division delivers water pump systems that serve various functions supporting the successful operation of commercial buildings, including air-conditioning, cooling, heating, fire protection, to wastewater and water disinfection.

Singapore was selected based on its strengths in innovation and talent, and its nationwide commitment to sustainability through its Singapore Green Plan 2030. Singapore’s strategic location as the gateway to other ASEAN countries also allows Grundfos to work more closely with customers in these markets.

Recent reports of climate change and rapid urbanization have called for countries to examine their buildings’ environmental impact. The region’s building sector accounts for nearly a quarter of total energy consumption and energy-related carbon emissions. Especially space cooling is the fastest-growing use of energy in buildings in ASEAN. Being one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change, the sector’s sustainability ambitions are high on the region’s agenda.

“Locating our CBS headquarters in the heart of Asia is part of our wider business strategy of operating as a truly global company. We also recognize Singapore’s strong potential in becoming a hub for green innovation, which aligns with our business focus of driving global sustainability,” said Poul Due Jensen, Group President & CEO of Grundfos.

