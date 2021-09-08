Chinese EV maker NIO to open first Norway-based NIO House this month

NIO, the Chinese multinational automobile manufacturer specializing in designing and developing electric vehicles will open the company’s first NIO House in Oslo Norway on 23 September, co-founder and president of NIO, Qin Lihong, announced recently.

According to Auto News, the price of NIO’s flagship SUV, the ES8 sold to Norwegian consumers will be announced at the time of the opening. NIO’s ES8 is an all-electric, 7-seater full-size Sport Utility Vehicle that was put into production in June 2018 for the Chinese market, and will be NIOs first model available in Norway.

The first batch of NIO ES8 was shipped from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Port on 20 July 20 and is expected for preorder and delivery in Norway later this month.