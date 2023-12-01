Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Finland

Finnish business delegation exploring automotive opportunities in China

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

A Finnish business delegation, led by Consul General Anu Vuori and Executive Director of FinnCham Shanghai, Ville Lintervo, undertook a visit to the Shanghai Auto Innovation Park in Anting on Wednesday, November 29.

The delegation, featuring 13 prominent Finnish companies, engaged in discussions and explored collaboration prospects within China’s expanding automotive industry.

Stops included visits to NIO and Rising Auto, providing the Finnish companies insights into the industry. The visit positions Finland as a strategic partner for China in advancing innovation and technology within the sector.

Source: Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai

Related posts:

NIO EV sets to launch NIO Norway on 6 May Chinese EV maker Nio launches its brand in Norway Chinese EV maker NIO to open first Norway-based NIO House this month NIO ES8 Launches at NIO House | Oslo

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *