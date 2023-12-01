Finnish business delegation exploring automotive opportunities in China

A Finnish business delegation, led by Consul General Anu Vuori and Executive Director of FinnCham Shanghai, Ville Lintervo, undertook a visit to the Shanghai Auto Innovation Park in Anting on Wednesday, November 29.

The delegation, featuring 13 prominent Finnish companies, engaged in discussions and explored collaboration prospects within China’s expanding automotive industry.

Stops included visits to NIO and Rising Auto, providing the Finnish companies insights into the industry. The visit positions Finland as a strategic partner for China in advancing innovation and technology within the sector.

Source: Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai