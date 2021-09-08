Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi welcomes new Head of Administration, Migration and Consular Affairs

The Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi recently welcomed Lina Röine who is joining the embassy team as the new Head of Administration, Migration and Consular Affairs.

Lina Röine has been to Vietnam before and is very happy to be back in the country and to be part of the team at the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi.

“Before I came to Hanoi, I was posted in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. I have also been working in Central America and at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Stockholm,” Lina Röine says.

“I am looking forward to exploring this beautiful country, to get to know the people and my colleagues and of course discover Vietnamese cuisine,” she adds.