The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore is looking for an Administrative Officer, according to this announcement.

About the job vacancy, the Embassy writes:

Do you want a job where you can use your skills to implement good solutions? The Danish Embassy in Singapore is looking for a systematic colleague who can lead tasks independently and at the same time show team spirit to make ends meet in all departments.

As a member of a small and dynamic team, you will have to be flexible, self-driven and show initiative. As our new Admin Officer, you will cover a wide range of day-to-day administrative tasks.

