Chinese FM met Danish co-chair of intergovernmental negotiations on UNSC reform

China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently met with Martin Bille Hermann and Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani, co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on the United Nations Security Council Reform of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, through video link in Beijing.

Media Xinhuanet writes that during the meeting Minister Wang Yi said the Security Council is the core of the international collective security mechanism. In the current turbulent global environment, the Security Council needs to improve its capacity and efficiency through reform to better perform its duties entrusted by the UN Charter. The Minister added that China has always supported the reasonable and necessary reform of the Security Council and has always made constructive efforts to this end.

For their part, Martin Bille Hermann and Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani who are permanent representatives to the UN of Denmark and Qatar, respectively, extended congratulations on the successful Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and appreciated China’s efforts to safeguard multilateralism and strengthen the role of the UN.

The reform of the Security Council is complex and sensitive, and they will continue to adhere to the leadership of member states, fully listen to their opinions, broaden consensus, and reduce differences, they said. The co-chairs also expressed readiness to strengthen communication and coordination with all member states, including China, to steadily advance the reform process of the Security Council.